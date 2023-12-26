First Alert Forecast: sunshine returns Tuesday; chilly air, clouds return mid-late week

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns in the way of part one of the much larger storm system pulling away from the Mid-South. Expect a seasonable day with highs getting into the lower to middle 50s after starting into the 30s. Clouds will gradually begin to filter back into the region as the upper-level low begins to pivot toward the area. Expect another night into the middle to upper 30s by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: With an upper-level low pivoting toward the Mid-South, expect another uptick in clouds and colder air beginning to sift southward. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s. A passing rain shower or two can’t be ruled out in parts of the area, through many hours and locales will remain dry. Overnight, the upper low begins to drop farther south and could switch widely space rain showers to a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes as lows fall into the 30s by early Thursday.

EXTENDED PERIOD: ALERTING YOU to lingering moisture with the upper low could yield a risk of a few rain & sleet showers through parts of your Thursday into Friday. Nuisance level impacts could be an issue on a few elevated spots in parts of West Tennessee. This should move out, setting up for a quiet end to 2023 with partly cloudy skies, highs in the 40s and 50s; lows in the 30s. Next opportunity for rain may shift through the region for the first day of 2024.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

