First Alert Forecast: Late week blast of colder air with a few showers or flurries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain clear this evening through midnight with some passing clouds by morning. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will increase as an upper-level low begins to pivot toward the area. Highs will range from the upper 40s to low 50s. A few showers are possible. It will briefly clear Wednesday night with lows in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: Colder and mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A stray shower or snow shower can’t be ruled out. Lows will drop to around freezing Thursday night.

FRIDAY: More clouds with a few shower or snow showers possible early in the day. Highs will be around 40 or so. It will be windy making it feel like the 20s and 30s.

NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND: Expect sun and a few clouds with highs between 50 and 55 and lows in the low to mid 50s. Colder air will return for NEW YEAR’S DAY with highs in the 40s.

