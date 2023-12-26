Advertise with Us
City Gear loss prevention employee arrested for shooting threatening customer, police say

By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Gear loss prevention employee was arrested after shooting a threatening customer, according to Memphis Police Department.

Robert Tucker, 19, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Officers responded to the shooting on Dec. 16 at City Gear on 4070 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The store manager told police that a customer returned to the store before closing and demanded a refund for the shoes he purchased earlier.

She told the man that City Gear does not issue refunds and that he would have to contact corporate.

The customer then became upset and started to yell and curse at the manager. He also threatened to have her beat up, according to police.

She tried to calm the suspect down until the loss prevention associate, Tucker, intervened and asked the suspect to stop disrespecting the store manager, according to police.

The man then started to yell and curse at Tucker and threatened to have someone come to harm him.

According to the affidavit, the store manager stepped her foot in front of the customer to keep him from going toward Tucker, but the customer continued to argue.

Tucker then told the manager to move out of the way and then he pulled out a gun and began to fire shots, according to police.

The other employees in the store crawled behind a counter as shots were being fired.

The customer also crawled behind the counter with them and he was bleeding.

The manager told police that another customer drug the victim outside.

When the employees got up from behind the counter, Tucker was gone.

The customer who was shot was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

