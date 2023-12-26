Brother Juniper’s Christmas feast feeds hungry Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Finding a warm meal on Christmas Day can be tough as many restaurants are closed, but the Koplin family, who owns Brother Juniper’s, has been in the giving spirit for 34 years, serving up warm meals so anyone can get a plate.

Dozens lined up on Christmas morning to taste Brother Juniper’s special feast, which is no ordinary feast.

The Koplins say the key ingredients to their restaurant’s award-winning meals are food, family, community and church life, especially during this season.

“Even though this is the day that Christ is born, and in our church, we say glorify him, this is a very special meal, we try to do this every day at Brothers Jupiter’s,” said Jonathan Koplin.

The Koplins (Action News 5)

Brother Juniper’s Christmas feast made by friends, family and volunteers is nothing short of honey glazed ham, turkey, green beans, and desserts to feed the many Memphians on the giving holiday.

“I’ve been coming here quite literally since ‘88 when it originally opened,” said Richard Barnes.

“I love everybody coming together. You know, not everybody knows each other, but they’re sitting down wherever having a conversation, everybody is enjoying it, seems to be enjoying it, great food, great people great hosts,” volunteer Cole Mullins said.

This Christmas, the Koplins plan to feed up to 250 families in effort to make sure so no stomach is left unstuffed.

“Hopefully next year, my children will take it over. But you know it’s very humbling seeing how much poverty and much need is in Memphis. So, this is just a small part that we can do you know to help out,” said Koplin.

