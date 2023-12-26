Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wed., 20 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Night of Blessings Breaking Juvenile Crime Cycles

Time to party at this year’s Holiday Soiree benefitting JIFF, the Juvenile Intervention and Faith-based Follow-up!

Ron Redwing | President & CEO of The Redwing Group

Sponsored by The Redwing Group

A New Motto for the New Year as Students Enjoy Chick-Fil-A on Campus with What You Need for the Holidays Ready for You

  • New Year, New Music, New Motto, “‘24 is Ours”
  • Northwest Wednesdays: Chick-Fil-A On Campus Serving New Possibilities
  • Feeding the Human Spirit: Everything Needed for the Holidays at Kroger

How to Act After Suspecting Elder Abuse

Our elderly community need love and care. Unfortunately, some don’t get such grace. We’ll share signs of abuse and ways you can step in to help!

Melanie Keller | CEO of Meritan

Liz Dayton, RN | Associate Vice President for Home Health - Meritan

Sponsored by Meritan

Understanding the Benefits to Credit Unions

Credit unions & banks. You might think they’re the same, but First South Financial has the surprising facts that could change the way you think about your money.

Dr. Craig Esrael | President & CEO of First South Financial

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

