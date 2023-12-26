Bluff City Life: Wed., 20 December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Night of Blessings Breaking Juvenile Crime Cycles

Time to party at this year’s Holiday Soiree benefitting JIFF, the Juvenile Intervention and Faith-based Follow-up!

Ron Redwing | President & CEO of The Redwing Group

A New Motto for the New Year as Students Enjoy Chick-Fil-A on Campus with What You Need for the Holidays Ready for You

New Year, New Music, New Motto, “‘24 is Ours” Kia Shine | Music Producer & Co-Founder of Autism Advocates | IG: @kinfolk_kiashine

Northwest Wednesdays: Chick-Fil-A On Campus Serving New Possibilities

Feeding the Human Spirit: Everything Needed for the Holidays at Kroger Brooke Marbury



How to Act After Suspecting Elder Abuse

Our elderly community need love and care. Unfortunately, some don’t get such grace. We’ll share signs of abuse and ways you can step in to help!

Melanie Keller | CEO of Meritan

Liz Dayton, RN | Associate Vice President for Home Health - Meritan

Understanding the Benefits to Credit Unions

Credit unions & banks. You might think they’re the same, but First South Financial has the surprising facts that could change the way you think about your money.

Dr. Craig Esrael | President & CEO of First South Financial

