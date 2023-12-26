Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

14K without power on Christmas night

Power outage
Power outage(City of Longview)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A power outage is impacting a swath of Shelby County.

As of 9:10 p.m., more than 14,000 customers were without power, largely impacting the Germantown area.

MLGW says they are working to restore power and is unclear about what caused the outage.

Estimated repair time is 11:59 p.m.

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms closed for the night once power was not restored by 8:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
Christian Kelly, arrested and charged
Man steals over $16,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, police say
Man wanted after person found dead in car
Man wanted after person found dead in car
Memphis Police Department is searching for two persons of interest for the shooting at County...
Man killed during shooting at grocery store in Oakhaven

Latest News

William Strohm
Officers use Narcan on escaped inmate before arrest, police say
The scene at Winchester and Tchulahoma
MFD contains blaze at vacant apartment building
Generic Picture of Marijuana Leaves
Cannabis sales on hold in Mississippi over ‘regulatory standards’ gaffe
Spencer's Christmas Night Forecast