14K without power on Christmas night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A power outage is impacting a swath of Shelby County.

As of 9:10 p.m., more than 14,000 customers were without power, largely impacting the Germantown area.

MLGW says they are working to restore power and is unclear about what caused the outage.

Estimated repair time is 11:59 p.m.

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms closed for the night once power was not restored by 8:30 p.m.

Tonight’s tickets will be honored tomorrow night. If you need additional assistance with your ticket, please email tickets@shelbyfarmspark.org. We are disappointed that this impacts your holiday plans, but we appreciate your support of Shelby Farms Park.

