14K without power on Christmas night
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A power outage is impacting a swath of Shelby County.
As of 9:10 p.m., more than 14,000 customers were without power, largely impacting the Germantown area.
MLGW says they are working to restore power and is unclear about what caused the outage.
Estimated repair time is 11:59 p.m.
Starry Nights at Shelby Farms closed for the night once power was not restored by 8:30 p.m.
