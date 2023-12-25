Advertise with Us
Woman critically injured after crashing into tree

(KTTC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a crash on Christmas afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Yale Road near Holmes Street.

Police say the driver crashed into a tree.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed.

