Woman critically injured after crashing into tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a crash on Christmas afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Yale Road near Holmes Street.

Police say the driver crashed into a tree.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed.

