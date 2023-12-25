Westy’s giving away hot meals on Christmas day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Westy’s long-standing holiday tradition returns downtown for its annual Christmas feast for those in need of a hot meal.

They will serve meals on 346 N. Main Street on the trolly line from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The meals are free, so if you know someone in need send them there!

