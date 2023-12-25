Single mother’s car stolen with Christmas presents hidden inside

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Il. (KMOV/Gray News) - A mom is looking for a Christmas miracle after her car was stolen Wednesday, with her kids’ Christmas presents hidden in the trunk.

Rachel Bussell, a single mother of five, works at the Chuck-E-Cheese in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

While she was at work Wednesday she went to her car during break and after rushing inside to get to a phone call, she said she mistakenly left her keys in the car.

“I’m just happy that I’m okay,” Bussell said.

Just 30 minutes later Bussell said she went outside and her car was gone.

“You’re supposed to feel safe at work,” Bussell said. “You’re supposed to be able to walk outside and go to your car and not worry about somebody watching you.”

All the Christmas presents for her kids, which were hidden in the trunk, are now gone.

“I actually got to start early this year so I was hiding them in the trunk and I was gonna take them out tonight and hide them in the closet,” Bussell said.

Also inside her white Ford Focus was her purse, which Bussell said had $200 in tips she had been saving for a nice Christmas dinner.

“They just told me that it doesn’t matter Mom,” Bussell said. “As long as you’re OK because you could have been carjacked, they could have hurt you. It just sucks.”

Bussell has faith her car will be found, but in the meantime, she has to rely on others to get around.

“I’m scared I’m going to lose my job because of this,” Bussell said. “I’m scared that I’m going to lose my house. There’s so many things that can happen because of this.”

Despite this happening right before the holidays, Bussell said she still wants to make sure Christmas is special for her kids.

Bussell used the money she had to try and buy last-minute, small gifts.

“Bills are gonna be a little late this month,” Bussell said. “They’re just going to have to figure it out. I mean, I have to figure it out.”

Bussell said what matters most is her family.

“As long as we’re together, that’s all I really need,” Bussell said.

Fairview Heights police reported the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force has taken over this case.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.