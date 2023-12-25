Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Restaurant owner continues Christmas Eve tradition

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Back again for another year, Chef Tam’s Underground Café hosted a Christmas Eve celebration open to all who were in need.

Christmas music and laughs filled Chef Tam’s building Sunday afternoon as women and children dined for Christmas Eve.

Early Christmas Eve morning, Tamera Patterson, owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Café, and volunteers prepared for the day, even members of the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative helped.

“Everybody that wants to come and donate their time or their effort we let them come in and just make it as amazing as we can for them,” she said.

The goal for the day was to give back a sense of normalcy.

“We wanted to give them the opportunity to actually come to the restaurant,” Patterson said.

Patterson and her team partnered with Target and Blue City Tours to bring women from the Hospitality Hub Hotel to the restaurant to have a holiday meal.

“There is a lot weighing on a person who is without a home,” she said. “Especially during the Christmas holiday. So, we wanted to make sure we give them some semblance of normalcy, by coming to the restaurant.”

Patterson said this is the second year for the event. She said creating a space of love for the women and children is what she loves most about this.

“As we are walking our daily lives, we make sure we are giving back. That’s the most important thing, giving love, showing love, and being love,” she said.

Each woman received a gift and the children received one as well.

Patterson hopes to continue this tradition each year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Kelly, arrested and charged
Man steals over $16,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, police say
Memphis Police Department
Man found beaten to death behind Cordova Kroger, police say
Christmas lights and community draws visitors to a Collierville cove
Christmas lights attract hundreds to a Collierville cove
Memphis Police Department is searching for two persons of interest for the shooting at County...
Man killed during shooting at grocery store in Oakhaven
MPD generic
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Highland Heights

Latest News

Mid-south residents out and about to get last minute Christmas shopping done
Mayor-elect Paul Young talks Christmas favorites ahead of inauguration
Chef Tam provides both delicious food and Christmas joy this holiday season
Christmas Eve Shooting: 1 man in critical condition after being shot on Cane Meadow Circle,...
A Christmas Eve Shooting: 1 man in critical condition after being shot on Cane Meadow Circle, police say