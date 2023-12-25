Restaurant owner continues Christmas Eve tradition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Back again for another year, Chef Tam’s Underground Café hosted a Christmas Eve celebration open to all who were in need.

Christmas music and laughs filled Chef Tam’s building Sunday afternoon as women and children dined for Christmas Eve.

Early Christmas Eve morning, Tamera Patterson, owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Café, and volunteers prepared for the day, even members of the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative helped.

“Everybody that wants to come and donate their time or their effort we let them come in and just make it as amazing as we can for them,” she said.

The goal for the day was to give back a sense of normalcy.

“We wanted to give them the opportunity to actually come to the restaurant,” Patterson said.

Patterson and her team partnered with Target and Blue City Tours to bring women from the Hospitality Hub Hotel to the restaurant to have a holiday meal.

“There is a lot weighing on a person who is without a home,” she said. “Especially during the Christmas holiday. So, we wanted to make sure we give them some semblance of normalcy, by coming to the restaurant.”

Patterson said this is the second year for the event. She said creating a space of love for the women and children is what she loves most about this.

“As we are walking our daily lives, we make sure we are giving back. That’s the most important thing, giving love, showing love, and being love,” she said.

Each woman received a gift and the children received one as well.

Patterson hopes to continue this tradition each year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.