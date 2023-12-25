Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police: 1 dead, several injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall

A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.
A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.(KKTV)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Colorado say one man was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a fight at the mall.

Police say two groups of people started fighting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday inside Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs when gunshots rang out.

One man died, and two other men are in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds, KKTV reports.

A woman also suffered injuries in the incident, but police say she was not shot.

The mall was cleared and closed, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

While no one is in custody yet, police say they have multiple people detained, as they continue to investigate. They are asking any witnesses or anyone else with information to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.

Police add that the mall will reopen Tuesday, as originally planned, after the holiday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Kelly, arrested and charged
Man steals over $16,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, police say
Memphis Police Department
Man found beaten to death behind Cordova Kroger, police say
Christmas lights and community draws visitors to a Collierville cove
Christmas lights attract hundreds to a Collierville cove
MPD generic
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Highland Heights
Memphis police
Man injured in Raleigh shooting

Latest News

Choice Walters is missing after police say she was abducted by her mother.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother
Christmas Eve Shooting: 1 man in critical condition after being shot on Cane Meadow Circle,...
A Christmas Eve Shooting: 1 man in critical condition after being shot on Cane Meadow Circle, police say
Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along