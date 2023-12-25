Advertise with Us
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a person who they say jumped into the Mississippi River.

Investigators have been on Riverside Drive since before 8 a.m. Monday.

There are about 10 police cars, four Memphis Fire trucks, and an ambulance at the Mud Island boat ramp according to our crew on the scene.

MPD requested U.S. coast guard to help with the search.

We will continue to update you.

