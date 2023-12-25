Man wanted after person found dead in car

Advertise with Us
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed and found inside a car on Summer Avenue five days before Christmas.

According to Memphis police, a man was found in the driver seat of a Ford Fusion with a gunshot wound around 7:30 a.m.

The man in the video is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting, said police.

The subject is described as thin build, wearing a dark/navy blue zip-up hoodie with a white undershirt, black pants with a dark-colored bag hanging from his right waistline, and dark shoes.

No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

