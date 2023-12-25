Man dead in multi-vehicle crash

Advertise with Us
Dec. 25, 2023
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a multi-vehicle accident on Dec. 24.

According to a report, a vehicle, driven by Christopher Eck, 54 of Memphis ‚was traveling south on Interstate 555. Eck’s vehicle was stopped on the roadway and was struck by another vehicle traveling south.

Eck’s vehicle was struck a second and third time by two different vehicles, also traveling south.

The third vehicle hit Eck’s driver’s side and his car came to rest in the inside lane of the interstate.

Eck was killed from injuries sustained in the accident.

ArDot said that the roads were wet, and the weather conditions were cloudy.

