Lakeland home goes up in flames on Christmas Day

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A home in Lakeland went up in flames on Christmas Day.

The fire happened inside a gated community at Althorp Cove and Stewart Road.

Fire officials say three people were home, but made it out safely.

The fire started in the attic; it’s unclear what the cause is.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.