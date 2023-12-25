Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Lakeland home goes up in flames on Christmas Day

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A home in Lakeland went up in flames on Christmas Day.

The fire happened inside a gated community at Althorp Cove and Stewart Road.

Fire officials say three people were home, but made it out safely.

The fire started in the attic; it’s unclear what the cause is.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Christian Kelly, arrested and charged
Man steals over $16,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, police say
Memphis Police Department is searching for two persons of interest for the shooting at County...
Man killed during shooting at grocery store in Oakhaven
Man wanted after person found dead in car
Man wanted after person found dead in car

Latest News

Westy’s hands out hot meals on Christmas day
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County
Woman critically injured after crashing into tree
A crime scene
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County