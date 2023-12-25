Lakeland home goes up in flames on Christmas Day
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A home in Lakeland went up in flames on Christmas Day.
The fire happened inside a gated community at Althorp Cove and Stewart Road.
Fire officials say three people were home, but made it out safely.
The fire started in the attic; it’s unclear what the cause is.
