First Alert Forecast: rain tapers Christmas Day; cooler days return for final days of 2023

First Alert Weather
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHRISTMAS DAY: After Santa’s soggy sleigh ride into the Mid-South, the rainy periods will pivot out of the region – gradually, turning drier through mid-late morning. Expect morning highs in the lower 60s before tumbling after mid-day – as we fall back into the lower 50s by sunset. We’ll keep mention of a few lingering showers through the afternoon and evening hours as lows fall back toward the 30s by early Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns in the way of part one of the much larger storm system pulling away from the Mid-South. Expect a seasonable day with highs getting into the lower to middle 50s after starting into the 30s. Clouds will gradually begin to filter back into the region as the upper-level low begins to pivot toward the area. Expect another night into the middle to upper 30s by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED PERIOD: With an upper-level low pivoting over the Mid-South, expect another uptick in clouds and colder air beginning to sift southward – especially through the latter part of the week. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s Wednesday. A FIRST ALERT to bit of moisture with the upper low could yield a risk of a few rain & sleet showers late Wednesday into Thursday. Nuisance level impacts could be an issue on a few elevated spots in parts of West Tennessee – depending on the timing. This should move out, setting up for a quiet end to 2023 with partly cloudy skies, highs in the 40s and 50s; lows in the 30s. Next opportunity for rain may shift through the region for the first day of 2024.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

