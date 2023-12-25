Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: Chilly returns for the final days of 2023

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clouds will linger with colder air filtering in. Lows will drop into the mid 30s with a west wind at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Some morning clouds will give way to sunshine with highs in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday night looks clear early with some clouds late and lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will increase as an upper-level low begins to pivot toward the area. Highs will only be in the 40s to around 50 with winds picking up. A stray downpour is possible by afternoon or evening.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY CHILL:  FIRST ALERT to bit of moisture with the upper low could yield a risk of a few rain OR sleet showers Wednesday night into Thursday. Friday looks partly cloudy, chilly and dry. Highs will be in the 40s both days with lows around freezing.

NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND: Expect sun and a few clouds with highs between 50 and 55 and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

