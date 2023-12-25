A Christmas Eve Shooting: 1 man in critical condition after being shot on Cane Meadow Circle, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 6:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Cane Meadow Circle near Merlin Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that one male victim had been shot.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
