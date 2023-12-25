Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

A Christmas Eve Shooting: 1 man in critical condition after being shot on Cane Meadow Circle, police say

Christmas Eve Shooting: 1 man in critical condition after being shot on Cane Meadow Circle,...
Christmas Eve Shooting: 1 man in critical condition after being shot on Cane Meadow Circle, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 6:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Cane Meadow Circle near Merlin Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that one male victim had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Kelly, arrested and charged
Man steals over $16,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, police say
Memphis Police Department
Man found beaten to death behind Cordova Kroger, police say
Christmas lights and community draws visitors to a Collierville cove
Christmas lights attract hundreds to a Collierville cove
MPD generic
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Highland Heights
Memphis police
Man injured in Raleigh shooting

Latest News

Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
Heavy rain possible and a few rumbles of thunder tonight through early Christmas morning
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
Man arrives at hospital in critical condition after shooting on Chelsea Avenue, police say
Man arrives at hospital in critical condition after shooting on Chelsea Avenue, police say
Memphis Police Department is searching for two persons of interest for the shooting at County...
Man killed during shooting at grocery store in Oakhaven