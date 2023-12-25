A Christmas Eve Shooting: 1 man in critical condition after being shot on Cane Meadow Circle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 6:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Cane Meadow Circle near Merlin Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that one male victim had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

