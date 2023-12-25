Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County

A crime scene
A crime scene(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIARS POINT, Miss. (WMC) - A 10-year-old was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Coahoma County, Mississippi.

Sheriff’s deputies and Friars Point Police were called to investigate after the boy was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Deputies discovered that the 10-year-old and a 14-year-old were riding around downtown Friars Point when someone opened fire on their vehicle, hitting the 10-year-old.

The boy later died from his injuries.

Deputies identified the victim as Ladarius Nesbitt.

If you know who may have shot him, call Coahoma County Sheriff’s Investigator Major Gwen Muskin at 662-592-1395.

There is a $2,500 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
Christian Kelly, arrested and charged
Man steals over $16,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, police say
Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Memphis Police Department is searching for two persons of interest for the shooting at County...
Man killed during shooting at grocery store in Oakhaven
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on on Sunday morning.
MPD investigates shooting in Whitehaven

Latest News

Police presence growing on Riverside Dr.
Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Man wanted after person found dead in car
Man wanted after person found dead in car
Man wanted after person found dead in car
Man wanted after person found dead in car