Santa’s sleigh will be wet as a cold front brings rain to the Mid-South tonight

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will thicken up as we go through the day. There could be a shower or two this morning and afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will arrive this evening and overnight as a cold front track across the Mid-South. Christmas Day will start with rain early but most of the day will be dry and cloudy.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies turning overcast into the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and breezy. Winds out of the south at 10-20 MPH & gusting.

TONIGHT: Showers with a few rumbles of thunder tonight and into early Christmas morning. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeasterly winds at 10-20 MPH & gusting.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Early morning showers followed by clouds and a few light showers could linger into the afternoon. Highs will be into the middle 60s, lows upper 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After Christmas Day a much drier pattern will take shape. The front will usher in cooler air by Tuesday and highs will be in the low to mid 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the upper 30s. A dry cold front will give us even cooler temperatures with highs only reaching the upper 40s by the end of the week.

