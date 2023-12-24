Advertise with Us
Powerball jackpot reaches $638 million just in time for Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - Someone could become a millionaire for Christmas.

After there were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing, the new Powerball jackpot is now sitting at about $638 million for its next drawing on Christmas.

In the past, three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas Day, according to Powerball officials.

The estimated cash value for this grand prize is $321 million.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

There have been five Powerball winners so far this year, according to lottery officials.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

