MPD investigates shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Whitehaven on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Holmes Road.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries as details are limited at this time.

We will update you as we learn more.

