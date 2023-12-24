Advertise with Us
MPD investigates shooting in Whitehaven

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on on Sunday morning.
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on on Sunday morning.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Whitehaven on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Holmes Road.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries as details are limited at this time.

We will update you as we learn more.

