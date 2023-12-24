Man severely wounded after incident on Gaston Avenue, police say
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident that left one man severely injured.
Around 4:36 p.m., officers responded to a call on Gaston Avenue near Mclemore.
When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been wounded.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Another man was detained.
There is no other information at this time.
