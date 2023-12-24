Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man severely wounded after incident on Gaston Avenue, police say

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident that left one man severely injured.

Around 4:36 p.m., officers responded to a call on Gaston Avenue near Mclemore.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been wounded.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Another man was detained.

There is no other information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Germantown Parkway
2 dead, 2 critically injured in Cordova crash
Christian Kelly, arrested and charged
Man steals over $16,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, police say
Memphis police
2 men wanted after Midtown bank robbery
According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Missing father, 6-year-old daughter found dead leaves family questioning what happened
MSCS
Nearly half of MSCS schools receive D or F grade from Tenn. Dept. of Education

Latest News

Scattered showers will slowly diminish into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will dip...
Maggye's Saturday Evening Forecast: Widespread rainfall for Sunday evening into early Christmas Day
NICU babies dressed as cute Christmas characters
Merry Christmas, Ralphie!—NICU babies dressed up in ‘A Christmas Story’ costumes just in time for the holidays
Memphis Police Department
Man injured during shooting in South Memphis
Memphis Police Department
Man found beaten to death behind Cordova Kroger, police say