Man severely wounded after incident on Gaston Avenue, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident that left one man severely injured.

Around 4:36 p.m., officers responded to a call on Gaston Avenue near Mclemore.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been wounded.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Another man was detained.

There is no other information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.