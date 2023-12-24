Man killed during shooting in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:20 a.m. at County Line Grocery on 4625 Tchulahoma Road.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was known by the victim, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

