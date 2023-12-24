Man killed during shooting at grocery store in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:20 a.m. at County Line Grocery on 4625 Tchulahoma Road.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was known by the victim, according to police.

Police are searching for two persons of interest who were seen on surveillance video.

One man was wearing a dark-colored Adidas jacket, dark-colored jeans and red shoes.

The second man was wearing a tan shirt. blue jeans and white/tan Air Max shoes, according to police.

No arrests have been made.This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.