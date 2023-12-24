Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man killed during shooting at grocery store in Oakhaven

Memphis Police Department is searching for two persons of interest for the shooting at County...
Memphis Police Department is searching for two persons of interest for the shooting at County Line Grocery on Sunday monring.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:20 a.m. at County Line Grocery on 4625 Tchulahoma Road.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was known by the victim, according to police.

Police are searching for two persons of interest who were seen on surveillance video.

One man was wearing a dark-colored Adidas jacket, dark-colored jeans and red shoes.

The second man was wearing a tan shirt. blue jeans and white/tan Air Max shoes, according to police.

No arrests have been made.This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Kelly, arrested and charged
Man steals over $16,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, police say
Memphis Police Department
Man found beaten to death behind Cordova Kroger, police say
Christmas lights and community draws visitors to a Collierville cove
Christmas lights attract hundreds to a Collierville cove
MPD generic
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Highland Heights
Memphis police
Man injured in Raleigh shooting

Latest News

A few showers possible this afternoon but most of the rain will arrive tonight
Sagay's Sunday First Alert Forecast
One person is injured after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night.
1 injured after one-vehicle crash on I-240
Rain will become widespread tonight but temps stay in the 60s today and tomorrow with cooler...
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on on Sunday morning.
MPD investigates shooting in Whitehaven