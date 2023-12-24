Man arrives at hospital in critical condition after shooting on Chelsea Avenue, police say
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Chelsea Avenue near North Trezevant.
The victim was not at the scene.
According to police, the male victim of the shooting arrived at a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The suspect was a male dressed in all-black.
This is an ongoing investigation.
