Family wants justice as holiday season approaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are two days away from Christmas, while many families are gathering for the holiday some are entering their first holiday season without a loved one due to gun violence.

The Memphis Police Department has reported over 370 homicides this year alone.

Tedarius Day and Alfonzo Turner were two victims of gun violence when they were shot outside of Tha Table restaurant in October.

Day’s parents said this holiday season has been difficult without their son. Day was shot and killed while driving his kids to the park.

Three of his children were riding in the back seat when the bullets flew through the window.

“A 5-year-old is at the point now where he is afraid for his mom to drive him to school because he tells her dad was killed and he was driving,” said Day’s mother Veronica Neely.

Day’s parents Antonio and Veronica Neely said the death of their son was unexpected and going through the holiday season without him does not come easy.

“The holidays are very difficult. Our grandchildren spent a lot of time with their dad, so going into this season is hard to think about,” said the mother.

Darion Banks and Michael Shaffer were both taken into custody after they were allegedly captured in the stolen car used in the shooting.

Banks is facing murder charges and is still behind bars according to online records.

The Neely’s said Memphis police investigators have been working with them on updates to the case.

“It’s time to do what is necessary to get these perpetrators off the street because somebody else might be in the very same situation as us. We don’t want anybody to go through what we’ve been through,” said Antonio Neely.

But they said they still need people to come forward with any more information because they believe there are more people responsible for their son’s death.

The Neely’s said they are keeping in touch with their grandkids more to make sure they are doing as best as they can this Christmas without their dad.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.