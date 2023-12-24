1 injured after one-vehicle crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is injured after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the crash at 11:00 p.m. at I-240 near Airways Boulevard.

The vehicle left the road and struck a tree, according to police.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

