1 injured after one-vehicle crash on I-240
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is injured after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the crash at 11:00 p.m. at I-240 near Airways Boulevard.
The vehicle left the road and struck a tree, according to police.
The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
