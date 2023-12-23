Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to Christmas showers

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system with a trailing cold front will move through the Mid-South Monday bringing rain for much of the Mid-South Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Most rain will fall overnight Sunday into the early morning hours Monday, but scattered showers will linger throughout Christmas Day. Rainfall amounts will average a half inch for most areas.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain late in the day and evening and continuing overnight along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Christmas Day will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy and cold each day with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

