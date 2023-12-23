Warmer than norm through Christmas with rain at times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The pattern will be unsettled through Christmas Day. An area of low pressure and an attendant cold front will move through the Mid-South Monday bringing rain for much of the Mid-South Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Most of the rain will fall overnight Sunday into the early morning hours Monday, but scattered showers will linger throughout Christmas Day. In the meantime, mostly cloudy today with a few showers at times.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain late in the day and evening and continuing overnight along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Christmas Day will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Cooler temperatures will return Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy and cold each day with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

