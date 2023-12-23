Santa is going to need the umbrella as he passes through the Mid-South; Your First Alert to a rainy back half of Christmas Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers will slowly diminish into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will dip into the middle 50s into Christmas Eve morning. Widespread rainfall is expected into the evening on Sunday as a cold front pushes through the Mid-South.

TOMORROW: A good portion of the day will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies turning overcast into the afternoon. Highs will reach back into the middle to upper 60s. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be the story going into Christmas Eve evening and into early Christmas morning as the front progresses through the Mid-South.

CHRISTMAS: Early morning showers are expected as the line of rainfall will clear out into the mid-morning. A few light showers are expected to linger into the afternoon but clearing conditions will be the story through the back half of the day. Highs will be into the middle 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will usher in cooler air by Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 50s into mid-week then, thanks to an additional cold front, only reaching the upper 40s by the end of the week. Cloud cover will move in and out making for partly cloudy skies each day.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.