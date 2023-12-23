A record-breaking year in crime: City officials discuss alternatives to youth incarceration as the year comes to a close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we close out 2023, the City of Memphis set many records this year, and none are the kind of which to brag. Record number of homicides. Highest amount of business burglaries. And the most children killed by gunfire. Local authorities say juvenile crime is driving a lot of these sad statistics.

Headed into 2024, city and county leaders have a plan to turn things around: rehabilitate, not incarcerate troubled youth.

Action News 5 told you about Trevor Randle, the 18-year-old who was charged in last week’s deadly police pursuit in Whitehaven. Memphis Police say he and three other young men were in a stolen car that plowed into a parked car that slammed into a pedestrian, killing her. MPD says they recovered five guns at the scene, and that Randle was in possession of a stolen gun. He was arrested and then released from 201 Poplar ROR, on his own recognizance, without having to pay any bail.

Memphis Police quickly picked him up again and charged him with more than a dozen new crimes including breaking into multiple cars. A few hours later, Shelby County court records show Randle was released again, without having to pay bail.

Randle is not the only teen suspect released without bail following a crime involving death. Shelby County General Sessions Judge Bill Anderson released 18-year-old Edion White on his own recognizance despite his alleged involvement in the murder of 15year-old Anthony Mason in November. White’s accomplice is the accused triggerman in the shooting, still the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office asked for a $75,000 bond for White and another important stipulation.

“And also crucially,” DA Mulroy told Action News 5, “enrollment into the Memphis Allies program where the person would be constantly supervised and monitored to prevent them from being able to reoffend while they’re out on bail.”

Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon is in the process of transforming the court, by staffing up and partnering up with numerous non-profits and local agencies that assist children in the community. On Monday, December 18, Judge Sugarmon convinced the Shelby County Commission to give him an extra $2.3 million to hire 21 more youth counselors.

“I know what is needed. Trust me on this,” he told the commissioners, “this money will be well spent. These youth services officers will be well-utilized in this community. I’m committed to service in the community, where it is needed and to make Memphis and Shelby County better.”

State Senator Brent Taylor this week announced his legislative agenda for 2024, including a plan to sponsor a bill to hold parents financially responsible for their child’s actions.

“I think one reason parents aren’t cracking down on their own kids,” said Taylor, “is that in some cases, I believe parents are benefiting from the spoils of the criminal activities of their kids.”

Taylor’s agenda also includes bills to crackdown on those caught with stolen firearms, and to create minimum bail amounts and remove financial status from bail consideration.

As Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland prepares to leave office after eight years in charge of the Bluff City, he said the city’s making extensive efforts to provide kids with active intervention, including a $6 million grant with Memphis Allies, the group DA Mulroy mentioned in the Edion White case. Memphis Allies works with high-risk youth several times a week.

The mayor also said there’s a new, $40 million, 4-year grant that will start next year with intervention initiatives focused on the 9 zip codes with the highest number of homicides.

Delvin Lane, Director of street intervention team 901 Bloc Squad, told Action News 5 this week that to reduce crime, the community must be laser-focused on the kids.

“If we just take time to get involved with these young people,” he said, “and figure out how can we help them replace some of this pent-up rage and anger, I think we’ll see a big change in our young people.”

And for the youth who do wind up in jail, Shelby County opened a state-of-the-art youth detention center this year with more classrooms, culinary training, and green spaces. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the facility, is working on expanding the library and adding a music room.

