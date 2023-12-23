Merry Christmas, Ralphie!—NICU babies dressed up in ‘A Christmas Story’ costumes just in time for the holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You won’t need an Orphan Annie Secret Society decoder pin or have to trudge through snow in Fra-gil-e, Italy, to find the most adorable “Christmas Story” movie characters at Saint Francis Memphis this Christmas.

This baby is referencing one of the most famous scenes from the Christmas classic (Saint Francis Hospital)

Seeing their newborns dressed in favorite movie character costumes makes such a special and fun memory for the parents, who are excited to have their babies treated to a special photo shoot.

From overstuffed snowmen to pink bunny costumes, Ralphie’s ‘Christmas’ list of adorable characters will be sure to soften the most hardened Grinch’s heart. Your tongue will not get stuck on compliments for these adorable newborns.

Check out this little bundle of joy (Saint Francis Hospital)

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Kerry Thompson, NICU nurse at Saint Francis who helped choose props and created the background for the photo shoot.

“We thought it would be a fun twist to dress up the newborns in special handmade crocheted costumes depicting characters from this favorite holiday movie. We do something similar for other holidays, such as Valentine’s Day, Easter, Elvis Week, and Halloween.” she added. “Everyone on the NICU team has gotten into this.”

These Saint Francis babies are feeling the holiday spirit! (Saint Francis Hospital)

Maggie Dibble, NICU nurse manager noted. “One of our neonatologists, who loves to take photographs as a hobby, volunteered to photograph the babies, several current and former NICU nurses went to work crocheting the costumes, and all our staff from the nurses to the respiratory therapists have had a hand in dressing the babies up.”

