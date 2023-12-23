Man in ski mask, all-black shoots victim on West Mitchell Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 8:27 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on West Mitchell near Weaver Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that one male victim had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was reportedly a male dressed in all-black wearing a ski mask.

There is no other information at this time.

