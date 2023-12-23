Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man in ski mask, all-black shoots victim on West Mitchell Street, police say

Man in ski mask, all-black shoots victim on West Mitchell Street, police say
Man in ski mask, all-black shoots victim on West Mitchell Street, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 8:27 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on West Mitchell near Weaver Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that one male victim had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was reportedly a male dressed in all-black wearing a ski mask.

There is no other information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
The scene at New Allen Road and Frayser-Raleigh Road.
Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Shelby County deputies
Fatal crash on Germantown Parkway
2 dead, 2 critically injured in Cordova crash
MSCS
Nearly half of MSCS schools receive D or F grade from Tenn. Dept. of Education
According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Missing father, 6-year-old daughter found dead leaves family questioning what happened

Latest News

Concerns about failing grades plague MSCS Schools
1 woman detained, 1 man severely injured after shooting on Brompton Circle, police say
1 woman detained, 1 man severely injured after shooting on Brompton Circle, police say
Concerns about failing grades plague MSCS Schools
Concerns mount after several MSCS schools receive failing grades
2 vehicle crash on Macon Road causes traffic delays; 1 man injured, police say
2 vehicle crash on Macon Road causes traffic delays; 1 man injured, police say