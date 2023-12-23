Man in ski mask, all-black shoots victim on West Mitchell Street, police say
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 8:27 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on West Mitchell near Weaver Road.
When police arrived, they discovered that one male victim had been shot.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The suspect was reportedly a male dressed in all-black wearing a ski mask.
There is no other information at this time.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.