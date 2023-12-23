Man injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on Craigmont Drive at 10:34 p.m.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was in a green Ford car, according to police.

If you have any information about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.