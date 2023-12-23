Man injured in Raleigh shooting
Dec. 23, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Friday night.
Officers responded to the shooting on Craigmont Drive at 10:34 p.m.
The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect was in a green Ford car, according to police.
If you have any information about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
