Man injured during shooting in South Memphis

Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 12:30 p.m. on Ratliff Lane.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect drove away in a black pickup truck.

If you have any information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

