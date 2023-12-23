Man injured during shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 12:30 p.m. on Ratliff Lane.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect drove away in a black pickup truck.

If you have any information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

