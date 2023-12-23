Man found beaten to death behind Cordova Kroger, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department found a man who was beaten to death behind a Kroger on Saturday morning.

Officers originally responded to a shooting call at 10:45 a.m. at the Kroger on 1675 North Germantown Parkway near Dexter.

Investigators discovered that the man was not shot but had been beaten, according to police.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators determined the victim was killed on Friday night just before midnight.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to MPD.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

