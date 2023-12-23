Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man found beaten to death behind Cordova Kroger, police say

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department found a man who was beaten to death behind a Kroger on Saturday morning.

Officers originally responded to a shooting call at 10:45 a.m. at the Kroger on 1675 North Germantown Parkway near Dexter.

Investigators discovered that the man was not shot but had been beaten, according to police.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators determined the victim was killed on Friday night just before midnight.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to MPD.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Germantown Parkway
2 dead, 2 critically injured in Cordova crash
Christian Kelly, arrested and charged
Man steals over $16,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, police say
Memphis police
2 men wanted after Midtown bank robbery
According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Missing father, 6-year-old daughter found dead leaves family questioning what happened
MSCS
Nearly half of MSCS schools receive D or F grade from Tenn. Dept. of Education

Latest News

MPD generic
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Highland Heights
The 2023 Peabody Gingerbread display
901 Now: Pastry chef prepares gingerbread masterpieces for the holidays
Rain chances through Christmas and staying warm
Sagay's Saturday midday First Alert Forecast
Memphis police
Man injured in Raleigh shooting