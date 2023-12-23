Man dead after shooting in Cordova, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:45 a.m. on North Germantown Parkway near Dexter Road.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to MPD.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

