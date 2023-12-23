Advertise with Us
Man captured after police pursuit leads to traffic delays

Man captured after pursuit near I40
Man captured after pursuit near I40(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has captured a man after the pursuit caused traffic delays.

On December 22, officers received calls about a male suspect sighting in the area of White Station and Summer Avenue.

The man was reportedly spotted by a police officer and fled the scene.

A search began, enlisting the aid of Police K9s and a helicopter.

Police captured him in the Sam Cooper area near I-40.

He was reportedly injured.

There is no other information at this time.

