Man captured after police pursuit leads to traffic delays
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has captured a man after the pursuit caused traffic delays.
On December 22, officers received calls about a male suspect sighting in the area of White Station and Summer Avenue.
The man was reportedly spotted by a police officer and fled the scene.
A search began, enlisting the aid of Police K9s and a helicopter.
Police captured him in the Sam Cooper area near I-40.
He was reportedly injured.
There is no other information at this time.
