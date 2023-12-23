Man captured after police pursuit leads to traffic delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has captured a man after the pursuit caused traffic delays.

On December 22, officers received calls about a male suspect sighting in the area of White Station and Summer Avenue.

The man was reportedly spotted by a police officer and fled the scene.

A search began, enlisting the aid of Police K9s and a helicopter.

Police captured him in the Sam Cooper area near I-40.

He was reportedly injured.

There is no other information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.