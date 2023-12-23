Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter

Deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists. (Source: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – What could have been an early Christmas miracle in the skies above Utah was actually just a routine checkup by the State’s Division of Wildlife Resources this week.

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists.

While NORAD tracks Santa Claus’ journey on Christmas Eve, the DWR tracks the deer’s migration with GPS devices.

Rudolph and the gang have under 48 hours to make it back to the North Pole in time for Christmas Eve where a demanding boss is waiting with his sleigh.

The Utah DWR said each winter approximately 1,200 deer are caught and fitted with GPS collars.

The deer are then brought to a staging area for health assessments before they are safely released back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
The scene at New Allen Road and Frayser-Raleigh Road.
Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Shelby County deputies
Fatal crash on Germantown Parkway
2 dead, 2 critically injured in Cordova crash
MSCS
Nearly half of MSCS schools receive D or F grade from Tenn. Dept. of Education
According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Missing father, 6-year-old daughter found dead leaves family questioning what happened

Latest News

Santa’s reindeer have been cleared to legally enter the United States to deliver gifts for...
USDA clears Santa’s reindeer to legally enter the U.S. for Christmas deliveries
A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect in Missouri saved four other babies with the...
Newborn with rare defect lives 4 minutes, donates heart valves to save 4 other babies
Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter...
‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter
The 2023 Peabody Gingerbread display
901 Now: Pasty chef prepares gingerbread masterpieces for the holidays