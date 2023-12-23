Concerns mount after several MSCS schools receive failing grades

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Under the Tennessee Department of Education’s new letter grade system—nearly half of Memphis-Shelby County Schools received failing grades.

”90 percent of these grades are based on one week of standardized testing. We have 180 days in a school year. You can’t tell the story of a school based on what happens in one week,” said Cathryn Stout MSCS Chief of Communications.

Ratings were based on indicators from 2022-23 TCAP test scores, academic achievement, college and career readiness, and more.

”I was surprised to hear [the scores]. From Oakhaven to Orange mound to South Memphis, I have schools on that list,” said Shelby County Commissioner of District 10, Britney Thornton.

Commissioner Thornton—who has at least 10 of the 45 failing schools in her district—said the answer to improving these letter grades extends beyond the classroom.

”MSCS has told us they have over 3,000 homeless students. You know these things are not things we can overlook and pretend they don’t impact the scores,” said Thornton.

Earlier this week, MSCS Superintendent Toni Williams said, “It’s no secret that economically disadvantaged higher percentage are tied to—so I want to encourage the state to partner with us so that they can understand that there are unique needs.” Commissioner Thornton said enrichment to poor-performing schools has to also involve investing in schools and communities.

“[The people] in Memphis will invest when we are asked to invest. People have not asked us to put a quarter into investing in our education system, knowing that it will benefit all,” said Thorton. “If they would just do something all encompassing, I think we can get the public to immediately ready to jump on that opportunity to bring up the tide to bring up the tide off all students.”

MSCS acknowledges the real-world struggles affecting students’ learning.

To achieve those gains district officials say they will be providing enrichment work over the break, providing new teacher coaching to improve instructional practices, and utilizing small group instruction to support students with learning gaps.

