Christmas lights attract hundreds to a Collierville cove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Once you turn onto West Tuscumbia Cove in Collierville you can hear Christmas music and see all the lights.

Some people told Action News Five Friday night was their first time going to see the lights. Others said taking a trip to see the lights is now a Christmas tradition.

Dozens of families drove nearby.

“We come every Christmas, and we love it,” said Kristi Collins, who said she has gone to see the lights for 6 years.

And others drove a little further.

“We came from Holly Springs, Mississippi,” said Zelma Allen.

Actavatis and Zelma Allen brought their grandkids to see the thousands of Christmas lights at homes on Tuscumbia Cove or the “Holiday Cove” as some have nicknamed it.

From Santa Claus to penguins and anything in the middle families can see it glowing from the top of the street.

“As soon as we hit the curb, we saw all the beautiful lights. We couldn’t hardly hear anything because our grandkids were yelling and screaming,” she said.

Some walked around and others drove by, but they all agreed the sparkling lights put them in the holiday spirit as Christmas approaches.

“But this brings it all to fruition. It’s just wonderful, it’s wonderful to see the families together. And see the children get excited,” said Collins.

One of the homes’ display even had a special guest, the Grinch.

“I sat right by him, I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to sit by the Grinch.

Some were excited to see the Grinch.

“I like the Grinch and I love the Grinch,” said one child.

But there were also some mixed feelings about the person in green.

“The Grinch is very mean... He took my presents,” said another child.

The light display is free to the public, but there is a donation box near the homes where people who stop by can donate. The proceeds will go towards the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.