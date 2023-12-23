Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

901 Now: Pasty chef prepares gingerbread masterpieces for the holidays

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The South’s Grand Hotel has spent months preparing gingerbread masterpieces for the holiday, and this year’s theme celebrates the child inside all of us.

For 17 years now, Peabody Hotel Executive Pastry Chef Konrad Spitzbart and his team have been creating showstopping gingerbread displays for the holidays.

“We get a lot of questions throughout the year like about the theme for this year,” Spitzbart said. “We kind of have an idea or we for sure know what we are going to do.”

This year’s theme is Willy Wonka.

“We kind of built like a whole scene of it and put in a Wonka land,” Spitzbart said. “We put the Oompa Loopa and the factory and some of the scenes that are important and that everyone knows.”

It just so happens, this year’s theme coincides with the new Wonka film.

“We didn’t even know there was a movie coming out, until closer to the fall season and then we were like, well that plays out together,” Spitzbart said.

The 2023 Peabody Gingerbread display
The 2023 Peabody Gingerbread display(Action News 5)

With a bit of Hollywood and holiday magic in this year’s display, the pressure to top it next year has already started.

“We will see what theme comes up next year,” Spitzbart said. “We might do a traditional one next year and then just build a Christmas town or something pops out that we haven’t done yet, and add to it.”

There is still time to see this year’s giant gingerbread display located in the Peabody Grand Lobby.

The display will be up until January 27.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
The scene at New Allen Road and Frayser-Raleigh Road.
Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Shelby County deputies
Fatal crash on Germantown Parkway
2 dead, 2 critically injured in Cordova crash
MSCS
Nearly half of MSCS schools receive D or F grade from Tenn. Dept. of Education
According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Missing father, 6-year-old daughter found dead leaves family questioning what happened

Latest News

A FedEx truck makes deliveries in San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
FedEx offers $10K reward following truck looting
Man in ski mask, all-black shoots victim on West Mitchell Street, police say
Man in ski mask, all-black shoots victim on West Mitchell Street, police say
Concerns about failing grades plague MSCS Schools
Memphis man shares how his life has changed after receiving help from Healthier 901