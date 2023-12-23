Advertise with Us
2 vehicle crash on Macon Road causes traffic delays; 1 man injured, police say
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department cautions the public that a crash had caused traffic delays.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash on Macon Road near Berclair Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been injured in the crash.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

MPD is asking the public to use an alternative route.

