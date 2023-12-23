1 woman detained, 1 man severely injured after shooting on Brompton Circle, police say
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Brompton Circle
When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
One woman is detained following the shooting.
There is no other information at this time.
