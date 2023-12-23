1 woman detained, 1 man severely injured after shooting on Brompton Circle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Brompton Circle

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

One woman is detained following the shooting.

There is no other information at this time.

