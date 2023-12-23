Advertise with Us
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Highland Heights

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:41 a.m. on Hardin Avenue.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information, according to the Memphis Police Department.

If you have any information about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-529-CASH.

