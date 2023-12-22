Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Zoo welcomes pair of critically endangered Amur tiger brothers

The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.
The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.(Photos by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) - Amur tiger brothers have joined the Oregon Zoo’s family.

Brothers Luka and Dmitri were welcomed to the zoo this week.

According to the zoo, the 18-month-old big cats are settling in well and have already begun venturing outside to explore.

“We’re so happy to have Luka and Dmitri here,” said Amy Hash, who oversees the zoo’s tiger habitat. “They’re curious and playful and seem to be enjoying their new surroundings. Luka is calm and sweet, and Dmitri is a bit feistier.”

The tigers were born in North Dakota in 2022.

The animal care team said the brothers look very similar but the easiest way to tell them apart is by their distinct markings.

“Tiger stripes are unique to each individual, similar to our fingerprints,” Hash said.

Amur tigers are at serious risk of extinction, with only around 500 believed to remain in their native range.

The Oregon Zoo has been a Tiger Conservation Campaign partner since 2012, supporting efforts to restore tiger populations.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
The scene at New Allen Road and Frayser-Raleigh Road.
Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Shelby County deputies
MSCS
Nearly half of MSCS schools receive D or F grade from Tenn. Dept. of Education
Fatal crash on Germantown Parkway
2 dead, 2 critically injured in Cordova crash
According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Missing father, 6-year-old daughter found dead leaves family questioning what happened

Latest News

Cheryl Grunwarld, wearing antlers, waits for her baggage at the Charlotte Douglas...
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
Chrisshawn Gordon, arrested and charged
Officer accused of giving guns to teens in Lauderdale County, deputies say
Tumble, dog beaten in Memphis now at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
Local humane society offers rehabilitation for dog beaten in Memphis
Chiquita Roberts, 41, was charged with aggravated death by delivery in the death of fellow...
Crittenden County inmate accused of giving fellow inmate drugs, resulting in her death