Your First Alert to a little sunshine tomorrow followed more clouds and rain for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds continue to blanket the Mid-South tonight, but a few breaks in the cloud cover are expected tomorrow ahead of our next round of rain that will take shape over the weekend. Warmer temperatures will also accompany the increasing rain chances making for a somewhat soggy but mild Christmas Day.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower late in the day and evening along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, s South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Christmas Eve will be cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers during the day with more widespread rain overnight. High temperatures will again be in the mid 60s and with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Christmas Day will be cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.