WATCH: Thieves steal $250,000 worth of items at Chanel store

(TMX) - Police are searching for five suspects and a vehicle of interest in connection with the theft of $250,000 in merchandise from a Chanel store in Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

The burglary took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Five suspects entered a Chanel store on the 900 Block of I Street, Northwest, one of whom discharged a fire extinguisher and doused an armed security guard while the others grabbed merchandise.

Surveillance video released by the police department on Wednesday shows the masked suspects entering the store through a cloud of white haze from the fire extinguisher, and grabbing numerous bags and other merchandise.

The security guard, employed by Chanel, discharged one round from a firearm as the suspects fled the store, but did not strike anyone, according to Metropolitan Police Second District Cmdr. Tatjana Savoy.

The suspects got away in a white sedan they had left running outside the store with its hazard lights on.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.