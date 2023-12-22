Thousands expected to pass through MEM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A busy day for holiday travel on the roads and at airports across the nation.

Memphis International Airport staff are preparing to accommodate tens of thousands of passengers.

Today is expected to be one of the busiest days this holiday season here at MEM.

Nearly 140,000 people are expected to pass through TSA checkpoint this December.

About 10,000 people are expected to fly out of MEM on Friday. The busiest times are between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

It’s suggested to arrive two hours early. Be sure to check updates from the airline, and know what you can and can’t pack.

The economy parking increased this year and there are two new eateries the wise Omega Bodega and Corky’s BBQ.

